Gordon Ramsay & Jimmy Fallon Tasted The Weirdest Sushi Flavor

We thought we'd seen it all when it comes to odd sushi ingredients. But we've just discovered something that has pumpkin and possibly even Kit Kat sushi beat. It made an appearance during a game of Secret Ingredient on The Tonight Show, and guest Gordon Ramsey was skeptical, to say the least. The dish is "small-batch smokey salmon maki with flying fish tobiko and young English cucumber." But there's something else in there as well, and Fallon, Ramsey, and The Roots frontman Questlove had to guess what that thing was. Ramsey gave it a sniff and a few chews before literally spitting it out. His guess was "[Bleep] knows," requiring him to put a dollar in the swear jar. Fallon's guess was also bleeped out, and Questlove's was, "I quit." So what was it, really? Cool Ranch Doritos. We warned you it was out there. We're pretty open minded when it comes to sushi, but this one does seem like it's there purely for shock value.
