We Know Fall Is Here, Because Pumpkin Sushi Is A Thing

Fall has brought us pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, and even pumpkin-flavored edibles, so pumpkin sushi was bound to turn up at some point.
In advance of Halloween, Manhattan restaurant Sushi Sushi will be giving out free pumpkin tempura mango rolls. Yes, you heard us right: They have wrapped bits of pumpkin in rice and seaweed.
"It's just like a spicy tuna roll, but with pumpkin and mango instead of tuna," the restaurant's manager, Igor Ginsberg, told Gothamist.
You can get the sushi between 1 and 5 p.m. on October 19 at either of Sushi Sushi's two locations, which are in Harlem and the Village. But you can buy it for the whole month of October.
Ginsberg told Gothamist that it's not a dessert roll. But we say eat it for dessert, lunch, dinner, a snack, a side dish, or whatever you want. Something like this should be taken full advantage of.
