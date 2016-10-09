Kylie Jenner just previewed four new Lip Kits in time for fall. In addition to making the announcement over Snapchat, like usual, this time, she showed them off over her livestream channel.
They come out October 12 and their names are appropriately seasonal.
First came pumpkin and spice for the PSL lovers out there. A week ago, she teased Pumpkin in an Instagram post and Spice over Snapchat, where she also announced the livestream.
She also showed us two colors we hadn't seen before: Moon and Trick.
Following her go-to M.O., she put them on her arm so we could see all their Halloween-inspired glory — and they aren't your typical pink lip colors.
Here's what each of the four shades looks like.
