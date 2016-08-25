Kylie Jenner Drops A Nude Lip Kit — & It's PERFECT For Dark Skin Tones

This summer has been quite a busy time for Kylie Cosmetics. So far, she's given us Freedom, Skylie, Ginger, Kristen, Maliboo, Leo, Poppin, and Lord. Whew! But she wasn't done. Now, she's got three new colors rolling in, as she announced via Snapchat on Wednesday.
Say hello to Dirty Peach, Brown Sugar, and Love Bite.
Dirty peach is a bright, glossy, orangey pink.
Brown Sugar's a light brown true to its name.
Love Bite's a deeper, more reddish brown.
For the first time, she showed us what the colors look like against four different skin tones.
The matte lip kits all come out August 26 at 12 p.m. PT, giving us another reason to look forward to Friday.
