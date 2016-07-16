Kylie Jenner Reveals 3 New Lip Kits For Summer

Some exciting news for fans of Kylie Cosmetics: Kylie Jenner has revealed three new Lip Kits on Snapchat.
"I'm going to show you my new summer matte colors," she announced from behind a tiger-face filter. She then showed off each shiny color on her arm.
Kristen, which goes for sale on July 20, is a peachy-pink.
Maliboo, which launches the same day as Kirsten, is an understated light nude.
Ginger, an orangey brown, follows the rest on July 22.
"I've been wearing Ginger in so many of my snaps lately," the snap read. So, while all three colors are pretty, she doesn't seem to love them all equally. If you're looking to imitate Jenner's latest look, you know which one's her favorite.
