Kylie Jenner Responds To Her Company's Shockingly Bad Rating

Looks like Kylie's beauty record is getting back on track. Shortly after news broke that Kylie Cosmetics received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau, its grade was bumped up to a "C." The CEO of the BBB said the adjustment was made when the bureau was made aware of the mass volume of business the cosmetics line receives. (To which we say: Are you guys living under a rock?) Within that context, the percentage of complaints was a lot smaller.Kylie took to Instagram to make a statement: "I love everything about Kylie Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy," she wrote to her fans.She also addressed the claim that some of the complaints issued were never resolved. "I've sold millions of Lip Kits and any complaint we've received to date has been addressed in a timely manner." She ended the post with her classic signature — little hearts and a metaphorical mic drop.