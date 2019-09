To be fair, we're guessing many of the complaints are the result of unlucky but solvable growing pains. For instance, at the end of May, Kylie Cosmetics instagrammed a pic of new, less conspicuous packaging . (The ubiquitous lip-dripping kits were so hot — and recognisable — that they were often stolen or vandalised en route to customers homes.) Considering a whopping 69 complaints had to do with delivery, it's likely many were lodged before the box was redesigned. In May, Kylie Cosmetics told the BBB they were taking steps to change their packaging, but BBB notes that as of the end of June, "the pattern of complaint allegations continues."