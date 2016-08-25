Kylie Jenner Debuted 3 New Lip Kit Colours For August

Suzannah Weiss
This summer has been quite a busy time for Kylie Cosmetics. So far, she's given us Freedom, Skylie, Ginger, Kristen, Maliboo, Leo, Poppin, and Lord. Whew! But she wasn't done. Now, she's got three new colours rolling in, as she announced via Snapchat on Wednesday.

Say hello to Dirty Peach, Brown Sugar, and Love Bite.

Dirty peach is a bright, glossy, orangey pink.

New shade alert. #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

New shade alert. #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

Brown Sugar's a light brown true to its name.

New shade alert. #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

New shade alert. #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

Love Bite's a deeper, more reddish brown.

New shade alert. #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

For the first time, she showed us what the colours look like against four different skin tones.

New shade alert. #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

New shade alert. #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

New shade alert. #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

The matte lip kits all come out August 26, giving us another reason to look forward to Friday.
Advertisement

More from Makeup