Kylie Jenner's Latest Summer Surprise Is Here

Update: It should come as no surprise that Kylie Jenner's limited-edition birthday collection completely sold out. But don't worry, if you missed your chance to snag her latest products, Jenner has already promised that Black Kyliner is coming back very soon.
This story was originally published on July 31, 2016.
Are you ready for some more Kylie?
On Sunday, Kylie Jenner revealed her latest Kylie Cosmetics surprise via Snapchat and it's exactly what the Kylie completist needs. Her newest makeup collection is a birthday edition featuring Kylie Kyliner, lip gloss, metal matte lipstick, creme eyeshadows, a birthday edition of matte liquid lipstick, and an exclusive Kylie Lip Kit shade. The special edition includes her first eyeliner, ever.
Jenner guaranteed that there should be "enough for everybody," since she's been focusing on quantity after the extremely high demand for her products.
She also said in her snaps that she'll be "taking a break on Kyshadows for the next 10 days" to focus on her birthday collection.
The Kylie birthday collection will be available for purchase at 3 p.m. tomorrow. But the bad news is that it's only available until August 10. You can buy the entire collection or just individual items.
Click ahead for a look at what's inside the kit.
