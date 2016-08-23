Kylie Jenner Is Dropping Something Major TONIGHT

Update: Today is the day Kylie Jenner launches her two hotly anticipated Kyliners. After seeing the star and her bestie Jordyn Woods model the black and brown shades on Instagram, we think they have real staying power. The kits come with a brush, gel pot, and pencil liner — and you can get them starting at 3 p.m. PST TODAY. Even though they're becoming a part of King Kylie's permanent collection, we wouldn't risk missing the first round. These babies are gonna go quick.
This story was originally published on August 15, 2016.
Kylie Jenner's birthday weekend is over, which means so is her limited edition birthday collection. After having just expanded her beauty empire into the eye-makeup category with her shadow palette, she decided to give fans a little surprise in honor of her birthday by releasing a limited edition KyLiner kit. It included a gorgeous bronze pencil eyeliner, a liner brush, and a gel pot in the same shade — oh, and it was infused with real gold. Fancy.
If you didn't get your hands on it and are dying to try Kylie-approved liner, don't lose faith yet: Black Kyliner is coming soon.
Kylie Jenner's birthday weekend is over, which means so is her limited edition birthday collection. After having just expanded her beauty empire into the eye-makeup category with her shadow palette, she decided to give fans a little surprise in honor of her birthday by releasing a limited edition KyLiner kit. It included a gorgeous bronze pencil eyeliner, a liner brush, and a gel pot in the same shade — oh, and it was infused with real gold. Fancy.
If you didn't get your hands on it and are dying to try Kylie-approved liner, don't lose faith yet: Black Kyliner is coming soon.
Advertisement
Kylie often demos her line's latest beauty launches on her ever-present friends via Snapchat. This time, Jordyn Woods was up. The look was created using the KyShadow Palette, the limited edition Copper Creme shadow, and, of course, the new black eyeliner.
We have to say, we’re not all that surprised. Black eyeliner is a solid basic just about every beauty line includes, and we're eager to hear how this one stacks up. Jenner teased in the post, "black KYLINER coming soon," so get ready for another race to the checkout button.
Advertisement