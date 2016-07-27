Update: To absolutely no one's surprise, the first ever Kyshadow palette sold out in less than 60 seconds. The newest launch went live at 3 p.m. PST on Tuesday, July 26, and was out of stock before you could name every Kardashian and Jenner. Don't feel too defeated if you couldn't get it into your shopping basket in time: The palette will be back on Kylie's website this Friday. Timing has yet to be announced, though, so keep an eye out.
This story was originally published on July 25, 2016, at 4 p.m.
The day we've been anxiously awaiting has arrived. No, Hamilton tickets didn't drop to $50 a pop — this breaking news concerns (who else) Kylie Jenner. More specifically, her line of cosmetics, which will include, as of tomorrow, a product other than the Lip Kit: Get ready for the Kyshadow Kit, folks!
Kylie fanatics have been buzzing ever since she dropped news that she was opening up a Kylie Cosmetics store — how would she possibly fill an entire brick-and-mortar location with just Lip Kits?! The rumor that more products must be in development was given legs this past weekend, when Kylie posted an Instagram of her eye that resembled a sketch. The question then became: Would she be launching mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, or brow enhancers? Now, we know — it's called The Bronze Palette, and it includes nine neutral eyeshadow shades in both matte and shimmery finishes, with tutorials for how to use them available on her website and app.
In the new video she posted, Kylie says, "I've been dreaming of this moment for way too long. This eye palette is literally my baby." (We don't think it literally is, but that's neither here nor there...) Then, makeup artist Ariel Tejada shows off how to get the glam look in an eight-minute demonstration using every shade featured in the kit. And because it wouldn't be a Kylie video without a tease, the youngest Jenner tells us, "It was so important for me to release this one first."
We've heard speculation that the next product launch will be Kyliner or Kybrow — and considering brow-tinting might soon be no more, the latter seems like a wise move.
The palette drops on her Kylie Cosmetics website tomorrow at 3 p.m. PST, and we're betting it'll be an even bigger hit than the Lip Kits — so set an alarm.
