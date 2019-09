Kylie fanatics have been buzzing ever since she dropped news that she was opening up a Kylie Cosmetics store — how would she possibly fill an entire brick-and-mortar location with just Lip Kits?! The rumor that more products must be in development was given legs this past weekend, when Kylie posted an Instagram of her eye that resembled a sketch. The question then became: Would she be launching mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, or brow enhancers? Now, we know — it's called The Bronze Palette, and it includes nine neutral eyeshadow shades in both matte and shimmery finishes, with tutorials for how to use them available on her website and app.