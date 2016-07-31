Kylie Jenner's Latest Summer Surprise Is Here

Jenner guaranteed that there should be "enough for everybody," since she's been focusing on quantity after the extremely high demand for her products.



She also said in her snaps that she'll be "taking a break on Kyshadows for the next 10 days" to focus on her birthday collection.



The Kylie birthday collection will be available for purchase on August 1. But the bad news is that it's only available until August 10. You can buy the entire collection or just individual items.



Click ahead for a look at what's inside the kit.

