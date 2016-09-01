Starbucks Just Made A HUGE Announcement

The fall 2016 news that we've been anxiously awaiting is finally here: The Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming. To top off all of its limited-edition fall-flavored snacks, Starbucks is officially bringing back the king of them all on Tuesday, September 6. And we couldn't be more relieved. Now that summertime and the refreshing Sunset Menu Granitas are coming to a bittersweet end, we are in desperate need of some autumn novelty to help us pull through.
The PSL is the ultimate seasonal beverage, brewing the beloved flavors of fall fulfillment (i.e. real pumpkin puree, espresso, and steamed milk with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove) into one portable cup. So who cares that summer will soon be over? We've already strategically plotted our morning pumpkin pit stops (and a pumpkin scone will no doubt be involved).
And if you've been a longtime devotee of PSL, information on early access to the beverage will be released today for Sbux loyalty members and followers of the brand's special social channel. Long live pumpkin spice (13 years and counting)!
