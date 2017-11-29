After eight years of serving as the leader of the free world, it seems only natural that you might want to take a little break, right? Maybe temporarily switch to a more creative field? That seems to be the route Barack Obama is taking. Our former president is apparently now trying out a gig behind the sushi bar.
Earlier this week, a sushi restaurant called Mitch's Sushi Bar in Obama's hometown of Honolulu, HI posted a Facebook photo of the our 44th president hanging out behind the bar. The photo, which we found thanks to People Magazine, showed Obama with four of the restaurant's employees. The President was also holding a chef's knife, which could mean he tried his hand at slicing fish and preparing some hand rolls.
Mitch's Sushi Bar captioned the photo, "Our newest sushi chef! After 8 years in the office he's up to a new challenge." That's either further proof that Obama is making a major career change or that he's not afraid of joking around with his former constituents. Either way, we're smiling and so is he. We only wish we had been at the restaurant to try out one of Obama's sushi creations.
This isn't the first time we've desperately wanted to join Barack Obama on one of his post-presidential dinner outings. In May, President and First Lady Obama dined on a meal prepared by world renowned chef Massimo Bottura while in Italy to attend the Seeds & Chips Global Food Innovation Summit. If there's anyone who might make the the former President seriously consider a career change to full-time cheffing, it's definitely Bottura.
According to People, during Obama's time in Honolulu, he was also seen playing golf, which probably means he was just there vacationing and not being trained in a new field. Still, in our dreams, President Obama will soon be hired as the sushi chef Drake has long been searching for. That would truly be the ultimate payoff for eight years of hard work serving America.
