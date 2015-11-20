"Every day, it was a surprise. You never knew what would arrive," Reni says. Come evening, those "leftovers" would be transformed by a crew of volunteers and some of the best chefs in the world. Banana peels were toasted on the grill, smoked, and added to broth for extra depth; bread crumbs were mixed with Parmigiano-Reggiano and eggs to create noodles; melon seeds were cleaned, roasted, and baked into bread.



What didn't get used was preserved; meat vacuumed and frozen, milk turned into cheese, fruits into ice cream. Everything that could not be used or repurposed was sent to other soup kitchens in the area.



"At the beginning, I was so nervous. Like, 'Is it possible?'" Reni says. "A chef might ask, 'Can you buy onions?' And I would say yes. But now, it’s like, 'Well, why? Why do you need it?'" Oftentimes, she says, the chefs realized they could make do without.



"We’re so used to always having everything," Reni says. "Maybe we don’t make ourselves ask that question often enough."