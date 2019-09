The Table Where Bourdain & Obama Once Dined Has Been Memorialized

Yesterday, Anthony Bourdain posted a photo of the same small square table at Bún chả Hương Liên restaurant, where he ate with President Obama back in 2016. Now, though, the table is encased in glass. Though the dishes that sit on the table are clean, they seem to be arranged in a similar way to how they sat when Bourdain and Obama were dining there . There are even two empty bottles of the same kind of beer the two men ordered during their visit. Sitting inside the glass there are also two tiny blue stools, which Bourdain noted to have sat one while filming the episode . Looking at a photo of table taken now next to a photo of the table from the 2016 episode of Parts Unknown feels like one of those spot the difference picture games.