Watch President Obama's Chopstick Chops With Anthony Bourdain

President Obama's second term victory tour continued apace as he appeared on Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown to partake in some Vietnamese soup.
The pair dined in a bún chả restaurant in Hanoi for a scene in Bourdain's CNN series, and the results are predictably awesome.
President Obama and Bourdain, America's cool uncles, got down with the Vietnamese soup-pork-noodle dish. It looks pretty amazing, and Obama has serious chopstick skills. Wrangling noodles is hard, especially in a high pressure environment. So, props where props are due. Also notable is that nobody in the restaurant is losing their shit that the President of the United States is eating in their presence.
Though only a preview is available (the full episode will run September 25), it's pretty great. Watch below for Bourdain's tips about hot peppers and state functions.
