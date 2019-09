Like Chef Ramsay, Bourdain has long been outspoken about his issues with veganism . In a 2011 interview with Playboy , he really ruffled feathers when he said, "Being a vegan is a first-world phenomenon, completely self-indulgent." Unlike Gordon Ramsay , however, seven years later, Bourdain hasn't changed his tune. When asked about the Impossible Burger, the Parts Unknown host told Eater he had not tried it and then proceeded to explain his complicated views on the topic. "Look, there are a lot of hungry people in the world. I guess if [it] is a means of providing must-needed protein to people who need protein to live, I guess I’m all for it," Bourdain said. His use of the phrase "I guess" twice in the first part of his response makes it evident just how resistant he is to admitting the plant-based burger might be a good idea, if it's used in the right way.