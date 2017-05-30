Any foodie worth their salt knows the name Massimo Bottura because he is one of the world's most talented chefs. Need proof? Well, don't worry there's plenty. In 2016, his restaurant Osteria Francescana, which just so happens to have 3 Michelin stars, was named the number one restaurant in 2016's World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking. However, even those who aren't familiar with the food world's many rankings and rating can acknowledge this chef's success since he has been featured a few popular shows like Netflix's Chef's Table and most recently, Master Of None. In case that isn't enough to prove jut how important this culinary mind is, Bottura just got another stamp of approval from a pair that looms even larger in our lives than Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim. We're talking about Barack and Michelle Obama.
Advertisement
As we reported earlier this month, the Obamas were recently staying in a luxe Tuscan villa earlier. While in Italy, President Obama spoke at the Seeds & Chips Global Food Innovation Summit. In addition to talking about how food production affects climate change and the need for clean energy in the food sector, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama also got out and did some eating while in Italy. According to an Instagram photo posted by Massimo Bottura, the foremost Italian chef prepared a very special meal for the Obamas during the last week of their visit. Tasting Table reports that the chef put together the meal for the couple at Gravner Vineyard in Northern Italy.
Though we don't have any details on what dishes Chef Bottura served the couple, if the food he crafted on Chef's Table or presented to the Master Of None stars are any indicators, he certainly did not disappoint. And, of course, those Michelin stars speak volumes as well.
Advertisement