Any foodie worth their salt knows the name Massimo Bottura because he is one of the world's most talented chefs. Need proof? Well, don't worry there's plenty. In 2016, his restaurant Osteria Francescana, which just so happens to have 3 Michelin stars, was named the number one restaurant in 2016's World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking . However, even those who aren't familiar with the food world's many rankings and rating can acknowledge this chef's success since he has been featured a few popular shows like Netflix's Chef's Table and most recently, Master Of None. In case that isn't enough to prove jut how important this culinary mind is, Bottura just got another stamp of approval from a pair that looms even larger in our lives than Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim. We're talking about Barack and Michelle Obama.