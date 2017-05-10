Barack Obama's Next Travel Stop? This Tuscan Villa

You’ve gotta hand it to former president Barack Obama, after eight years of manning the nation’s most important desk, he’s become the physical embodiment of the #TreatYoSelf hashtag. Since he’s left office, Barry’s post-presidential life has including yachts, water skiing with Richard Branson, and hanging out on Marlon Brando’s French Polynesian hideaway.
Next up? Tuscany. According to Travel + Leisure, Obama will soon stay at the Borgo Finocchieto a villa that was renovated by John Phillips. Phillips was the U.S. ambassador to Italy under the Obama administration.
The lush villa includes, “22 bedrooms, a formal dining room, a ballroom, a library, a professional teaching kitchen, and a wine tasting cellar,” according to T+L. Michelle Obama will also join him for the quick vacation.
Despite having an enviable travel schedule, Barack isn’t in Italy for just a good time. The ex-POTUS flew to Milan on Tuesday to deliver a speech to a sold-out crowd at the Seeds & Chips Global Food Innovation Summit. From ticket sales alone, he reportedly earned nearly $3 million dollars.
“Over my eight years in office we dramatically increased our generation of clean energy, we acted dramatically to curtail our use of dirty energy, and we invested in energy efficiency across the board," he said at the event, according to CNBC. "In Paris…we helped to lead the world to the first significant global agreement for a low-carbon future," he continued. "But here's the thing: even if every country somehow puts the brakes on the emissions that exist today, climate change would still have an impact on our world for years to come."
Glamorous vacations and Instagram husband activities aside, Obama has maintained a fairly busy work schedule. Last week he announced that plans were underway for his new presidential center in Chicago. The center is on track to bring 1,500 jobs to the city during the four years it will take to reach completion. He and former first Lady Michelle also have plans to donate $2 million to fund summer job programs for young people in the community.
