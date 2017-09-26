Drake Is In The Market For A Sushi Chef, In Case You Fit The Bill

The internet/world's collective boyfriend is reportedly looking for a skilled sushi chef who can slice and dice with the best of them for his new restaurant in Toronto. Local site blogTO linked the new eatery to Canada's own Drake (aka Aubrey Graham) over the summer after noticing the rapper's OVO logo, an owl, emblazoned on the bottom corner of a large black-and-gold advert.
The spot, located in the city's Financial District, has been dubbed Pick6ix. According to blogTO, chef Angel Aaron Sevilla posted a comment — that now seems to have been deleted — in a Facebook group devoted to restaurant gigs.
"Hello friends," blogTO reports he wrote. "Looking for experienced sushi chefs to join my opening team at Pick 6ix Toronto."
Drake's friend Chubbs also posted a message about hiring on his Instagram page with the caption: "Happy To Say We Are Now Hiring All Position. Send Your Resume To employment@pick6ixto.com." Chubbs also tagged Drake's Instagram account, @champangepapi.
This wouldn't be the first time Drake had incorporated the number six into his branding. For nearly two years, fans waited for his album Views From the 6 to drop, wondering in the interim just what the hell the "6" was. Drake later confirmed that the number referred to Toronto when he tweeted out the album art and wrote, "To the city I love and the people in it...Thank you for everything #VIEWS."
Others have pointed out that Pick 6ix could be a play on "Pick 6," a term used in horse race betting and football. Could Drake's new spot be a sushi-filled sports gambling establishment? Stranger things have happened.
The sushi spot isn't Drake's first time dabbling in the Toronto market, either. Earlier this year, he opened a flagship store for his fashion brand OVO at the city's Yorkdale mall.
