As the wildest member of the Sex and the City bunch, Samantha Jones had many hilarious moments, bold lines, and interesting sexual partners. So, when we think back to the iconic show, it’s hard to pick out our favorite Sam scene. It could be her ripping off her wig in the middle of her breast cancer awareness speech or almost any of the many times she was super candid over breakfast with the girls about her most recent sexual encounter. It’s hard to decide which moment is the best, but we’re certainly sure about this one being near the top: Samantha Jones laid out on her dinning room table, naked and covered in sushi. What can we say? It’s hard not to love a scene that has food as a major plot point.