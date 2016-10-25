Grab Your Chopsticks — Here's How To Get FREE Sushi This Thursday

We're crazy about sushi in any form. We mean it — we'll gladly order sushi shaped like doughnuts, or whip up some sweet sushi made with fruit. The only thing that's not ideal about the Asian cuisine, though, is that a nice sushi dinner can be quite a splurge. The price tag that comes attached to a good sushi roll is enough to make it just an occasional special treat. But this Thursday, P.F. Chang's is making it even more special with one tasty deal.
At participating locations of the Asian chain, you can get a free spicy tuna roll or California roll just by showing up. That's right, leave your wallet at home because you don't have to make a single purchase to get the freebie.
The rolls are limited to one per person, but there isn't a maximum number of rolls for a single table. So, grab your friends, grab your fam, grab any random person you see on the street outside the restaurant because this is your rare chance to have a free sushi party. The deal applies to dine in only, so get dressed up, paint your nails for the occasion, and enjoy an evening out for complimentary sushi rolls.
