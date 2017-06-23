See more about this Episode
If you live in New York City and you haven't heard of DŌ Cookie Dough Confections yet, you might very well be living under a rock. DŌ is the latest food craze that's taking over social media, and people are waiting hours (sometimes seven or more) to get their fill! Safe-to-eat, ooey gooey scoops of raw cookie dough in dozen of flavors...what could possibly fulfill your childhood dreams more?
In my R29 YouTube series Lucie for Hire, I explore other people's jobs to see if I have what it takes. When I was challenged to be a cookie dough maker at DŌ, I didn't have to think twice.
I worked with the owner, Kristen, to develop my own flavor, mix it all together, and serve it to hungry customers. We started at 10am and yes, there was already a huge line outside!
You might be thinking, "But raw cookie dough can make you sick!" At DŌ, it can't! Their secret? A pasteurized egg product and heat-treated ready-to-eat flour, so there's no chance of salmonella or food-borne illness. The only thing better than eating raw cookie dough is knowing that it's not going to make you ill.
Check out my adventure with Kristen as we take you behind the scenes at the DŌ kitchen. I hope you enjoy my flavor creation!
