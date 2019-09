I grew up listening to him on the radio ( 107.1 The Peak) and have been following in his 'entertainment world' footsteps ever since. In my Refinery29 YouTube series 'Lucie for Hire,' I've had the opportunity to try out some pretty cool jobs (a day as a Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru , a day as a Radio City Rockette , and more). I always knew that one day (perhaps on 'Bring Your Child To Work Day'), I would visit my dad's station to learn how it's done.