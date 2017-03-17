Lucie For Hire
My dad, Jimmy Fink, is certainly what one would describe as a "cool" dad. He has been a New York radio personality for 45 years, he wears an earring, has a tattoo, was at Woodstock in 1969, and even has his own Wikipedia page.
I grew up listening to him on the radio (107.1 The Peak) and have been following in his 'entertainment world' footsteps ever since. In my Refinery29 YouTube series 'Lucie for Hire,' I've had the opportunity to try out some pretty cool jobs (a day as a Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru, a day as a Radio City Rockette, and more). I always knew that one day (perhaps on 'Bring Your Child To Work Day'), I would visit my dad's station to learn how it's done.
Together, we warmed up our radio voices and reviewed the control board before I went live on the air. I even took a phone call with a listener.
I'm a total daddy's girl, so spending a day at The Peak was a dream come true. Check out the video above, and let me know what you think of my radio voice. Oh, and be sure to listen out for me at 1071thepeak.com!
written by Lucie Fink
Released on March 17, 2017
