I Lived As A Pro Snowboarder For One Day And Here Is What I Learned

I'm Lucie Fink and I'm a video producer at Refinery29. Every so often, however, I like to try other people's jobs (particularly the really cool ones!). In my video series Lucie for Hire, I've tested out some pretty epic gigs: Ben & Jerry's flavor guru, a Lindt Master Chocolatier, a Radio City Rockette and more. This week, I wanted to get physical! I flew out to Vail, Colorado with Burton Snowboards and met up with Kimmy Fasani, Transworld Snowboarding's 2016 Women's Rider of the Year. I learned how to gear up, eat, shred and cool down like a pro boarder with Kimmy by my side. Check out our video above together where we ride in Burton's new Step On technology — for all of you snowboard lovers out there, that means NO BINDINGS!. I hadn't boarded in 10 years, so my day with Kimmy was an epic blast from the past. If you could try a dream job for a day, what would it be?
written by Lucie Fink
Released on February 3, 2017
