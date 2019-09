I Was A Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru For A Day & Here's What Happened

Our Ben & Jerry's obsession runs deep. We keep track of everything on store shelves , not to mention get misty-eyed over the memory of flavors past . But despite our love of all things ice cream, we realized we have no idea what actually goes into creating those cult faves like Chunky Monkey and Cookie Dough.At Ben & Jerry's HQ, the people behind all the new pints are called "flavor gurus." They dream up, create, and perfect everything that makes it to market. To see what the life of a flavor guru is really like, our very own Lucie Fink traveled to Burlington, Vermont, to try her hand at creating a new flavor. Watch the video above to see her scoop with the pros and find out if her creation can hold up to the discerning palates of the Ben & Jerry's marketing team.