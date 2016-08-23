Lucie For Hire
I Was A Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru For A Day & Here's What Happened

To see what the life of a flavor guru is like, Lucie Fink traveled to Burlington, Vermont, to try her hand at creating a new Ben & Jerry's flavor.

See more about this Episode
Our Ben & Jerry's obsession runs deep. We keep track of everything on store shelves, not to mention get misty-eyed over the memory of flavors past. But despite our love of all things ice cream, we realized we have no idea what actually goes into creating those cult faves like Chunky Monkey and Cookie Dough.

At Ben & Jerry's HQ, the people behind all the new pints are called "flavor gurus." They dream up, create, and perfect everything that makes it to market. To see what the life of a flavor guru is really like, our very own Lucie Fink traveled to Burlington, Vermont, to try her hand at creating a new flavor. Watch the video above to see her scoop with the pros and find out if her creation can hold up to the discerning palates of the Ben & Jerry's marketing team.
Creating Ben And Jerrys Ice Cream Flavors Video
written by Zoe Bain
Best Ice CreamFood & DrinksLivingThe LatestVideo
Released on August 23, 2016
Season 2
Season 1
I Learned How To Make The World's Largest Pizza Slice — & It Was An Adventure
Now Playing
I Was A Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru For A Day & Here's What Happened
Lucie Fink Learns How To Be A Radio DJ From Her Dad, Jimmy Fink
Why My Daily Starbucks Order Will Never Look The Same To Me Again
What It's Like To Work At NYC's Favorite Cookie Dough Bakery
We're Pretty Sure This Is The Sweetest Job Ever
No Big Deal, Just Hanging With The Rockettes
Lucie Fink Lives As A Lifeguard For A Day
I Lived As A Pro Snowboarder For One Day And Here Is What I Learned
An Italian Grandma Taught Me Her Secret For Perfect Pasta — Here's The Recipe

All Shows