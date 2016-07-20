Here Is Every Single Ben & Jerry's Flavor You Can Eat Right Now

When I visited Ben & Jerry's headquarters in Burlington, VT, a few months ago, I realized there were a lot of things I didn't know about the ice cream giant. I didn't know that Ben and Jerry almost started a bagel company, instead. I didn't know that the three best-selling flavors are Half Baked, Cherry Garcia, and Tonight Dough. And I definitely didn't know that there are upwards of 50 different Ben & Jerry's ice cream pints available for purchase at any given time. Yes, 50! (It all has to do with how many individual pints a grocery store can fit within its frozen food shelves.) So while I'm busy buying my favorite flavor over and over again (I'm a serial Half Baked enthusiast), I'm probably missing out on a whole slew of scoops that might not stay in the rotation quite as permanently.



To help sort through all the options, we asked Ben & Jerry's for the complete list of every single pint that is currently on store shelves right now. Click through for some flavors we already love and others we had no idea even existed. Suffice it to say we will definitely be switching up our ice cream routine.