We're Pretty Sure This Is The Sweetest Job Ever

I'm a video producer at Refinery29, but every so often I like to try other people's jobs. In my video series "Lucie for Hire," I've had the chance to test a bunch other professions — from becoming a flavor guru at Ben & Jerry's to learning how to be a lifeguard on Ocean Beach, Fire Island. Needless to say, I've learned a ton along the way.



This week, I felt a bit of a sweet tooth coming on. I joined Ann Czaja, the Lindt Master Chocolatier, to see if I had what it takes to create my own Lindt chocolate bar.



I chose my base (dark chocolate), picked my inclusions (dried cherries, Bolivian pink salt and matcha tea powder), and made a selection of delicious bars. How did I do? Did my flavors come through? Did everything mix well together? Check out my video to see the final result!

