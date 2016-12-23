Lucie For Hire
No Big Deal, Just Hanging With The Rockettes

Lucie spends the day with NYC's famous Rockettes.

See more about this Episode
I've always dreamt of being one of the world-famous Radio City Rockettes (and I'm sure I'm not alone here). The costumes, the makeup, the eye-high kicks — what could be more festive during the holiday season?

In my Refinery29 video series Lucie for Hire, I take on other people's jobs for a day. So far, I've had the chance to create my own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor and build my own Lindt chocolate bar. My day at Radio City Music Hall marked my first physical challenge of this series.

I met up with some (real-life!) Rockettes and learned to stretch, dance, and prepare for a show just the way they do. Perfecting the choreography was certainly challenging, and as for the eye-high kicks...well, you'll have to see for yourself.

Join me on my spectacular journey backstage with the world-famous Radio City Rockettes. For some behind-the-scenes content, follow my Instagram, @LucieBFink.
The Rockettes Dancing Lesson Video
written by Lucie Fink
Released on December 23, 2016
Season 2
Season 1
I Learned How To Make The World's Largest Pizza Slice — & It Was An Adventure
I Was A Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru For A Day & Here's What Happened
Lucie Fink Learns How To Be A Radio DJ From Her Dad, Jimmy Fink
Why My Daily Starbucks Order Will Never Look The Same To Me Again
What It's Like To Work At NYC's Favorite Cookie Dough Bakery
We're Pretty Sure This Is The Sweetest Job Ever
Now Playing
No Big Deal, Just Hanging With The Rockettes
Lucie Fink Lives As A Lifeguard For A Day
I Lived As A Pro Snowboarder For One Day And Here Is What I Learned
An Italian Grandma Taught Me Her Secret For Perfect Pasta — Here's The Recipe

All Shows