No Big Deal, Just Hanging With The Rockettes

I've always dreamt of being one of the world-famous Radio City Rockettes (and I'm sure I'm not alone here). The costumes, the makeup, the eye-high kicks — what could be more festive during the holiday season?
In my Refinery29 video series Lucie for Hire,
I take on other people's jobs for a day. So far, I've had the chance to create my own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor and build my own Lindt chocolate bar. My day at Radio City Music Hall marked my first physical challenge of this series.
I met up with some (real-life!) Rockettes and learned to stretch, dance, and prepare for a show just the way they do. Perfecting the choreography was certainly challenging, and as for the eye-high kicks...well, you'll have to see for yourself.
Join me on my spectacular journey backstage with the world-famous Radio City Rockettes.
