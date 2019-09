An Italian Grandma Taught Me Her Secret For Perfect Pasta — Here's The Recipe

Even though pizza will always have my heart , I've wanted to experiment with cooking fresh pasta for as long as I can remember — it's probably because I'm half Italian. But actually making the dough and shaping it into a glorious heap of spaghetti, rigatoni or penne feels pretty intimidating — a process that's maybe best left to the pasta pros (though I'm always down to serve as the official taste tester!). That's why I headed to Manhattan's i Trulli, a cozy trattoria specializing in Southern Italian cuisine, and, you guessed it, homemade noodles above all. There, I trained with chef Dora — a delightfully no-nonsense grandma turned orecchiette master who's been serving up steaming bowls of pasta perfection for decades. Watch her teach me how to make her signature dish in the clip below. Spoiler: this video will make you crave your favorite Italian delicacy, guaranteed.