Lucie For Hire
An Italian Grandma Taught Me Her Secret For Perfect Pasta — Here's The Recipe

Lucie heads to Manhattan's Il Trulli — an Italian restaurant where one chef, Dora, has been making pasta for years — to learn to make fresh pasta.

See more about this Episode
Even though pizza will always have my heart, I've wanted to experiment with cooking fresh pasta for as long as I can remember — it's probably because I'm half Italian. But actually making the dough and shaping it into a glorious heap of spaghetti, rigatoni or penne feels pretty intimidating — a process that's maybe best left to the pasta pros (though I'm always down to serve as the official taste tester!). That's why I headed to Manhattan's i Trulli, a cozy trattoria specializing in Southern Italian cuisine, and, you guessed it, homemade noodles above all. There, I trained with chef Dora — a delightfully no-nonsense grandma turned orecchiette master who's been serving up steaming bowls of pasta perfection for decades. Watch her teach me how to make her signature dish in the clip below. Spoiler: this video will make you crave your favorite Italian delicacy, guaranteed.
i Trulli was definitely chef Dora's territory. She's been making the restaurant's pasta from scratch for as long as the family can remember — a technique she learned, of course, from her ancestors back in Italy. That day, the menu focused on "orecchiette," small orb-like noodles whose name translates to "little ears" (I know, it's kind of adorable). And while they may look simple, these orecchiette actually required some extremely fancy knife- and wrist-work. As you can see, I wasn't exactly a natural at the beginning, but, with Dora's guidance, we whipped up a pasta feast that my friends literally devoured.
Catch the video above to see my whole adventure trying my hand as a pasta apprentice, along with the recipe for this gorgeous (and undeniably tasty) dish. Even without Dora, we're betting you're up to the challenge.
Il Trulli NYC Italian Restaurant Pasta Lucie Fink Video
written by Lucie Fink
Food & DrinksLivingVideoYouTube Videos
Released on August 14, 2017
Season 1
Season 2
I Learned How To Make The World's Largest Pizza Slice — & It Was An Adventure
I Was A Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru For A Day & Here’s What Happened
Lucie Fink Learns How To Be A Radio DJ From Her Dad, Jimmy Fink
Why My Daily Starbucks Order Will Never Look The Same To Me Again
What It's Like To Work At NYC's Favorite Cookie Dough Bakery
We’re Pretty Sure This Is The Sweetest Job Ever
No Big Deal, Just Hanging With The Rockettes
Lucie Fink Lives As A Lifeguard For A Day
I Lived As A Pro Snowboarder For One Day And Here Is What I Learned
Now Playing
An Italian Grandma Taught Me Her Secret For Perfect Pasta — Here's The Recipe

Related Content

R29 Original Series