Lucie For Hire
Lucie Fink Lives As A Lifeguard For A Day

We sent "Try Living With Lucie" star Lucie Fink out into the water to see if she has what it takes to be a lifeguard.

Reality check: The ocean isn't as tranquil and calm as we sometimes like to picture it. That's why we teamed up with The Shallows — the new shark-attack movie starring Blake Lively, hitting theaters June 24 — to get a taste of what it's like to fight to survive unexpected situations.

Do you know what to do if you're swept out into the ocean? Neither did we! But we sent ever-adventurous R29er Lucie Fink into the water to learn the ins and outs of ocean safety and whether she has what it takes to be a lifeguard. Follow along as Lucie demonstrates what the pros do to keep beachgoers safe and how they act fast in case of emergency. If nothing else, let this be a reminder to stay calm. And maybe to not swim or surf alone off remote beaches.
Lifeguard Training With Lucie Fink
written by Laura Delarato
Released on June 17, 2016
Lucie Fink Lives As A Lifeguard For A Day
