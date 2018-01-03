Lucie For Hire
I Learned How To Make The World's Largest Pizza Slice — & It Was An Adventure

Pro tip: don't flaunt your pizza making skills until the slice is in the oven...

If you follow me on Instagram, you're likely familiar with my deep and endless love for the doughy, saucy, and cheesy Italian pie that is pizza. So when I discovered that a local Yonkers joint was selling the "Super Slice," a two-foot-long slice of pizza equalling 4-5 regular slices of pizza, I knew I wanted in.
My YouTube series Lucie for Hire has given me a behind-the-scenes look at many of my favorite organizations; from creating my own ice cream flavor at Ben & Jerry's, to developing a new chocolate bar at Lindt, and even dancing with the world famous Radio City Rockettes, I've been put through the ringer and learned a ton along the way.
When I called up Angelo DeLuca, the owner of Pizza Barn, and asked for a shot at being hired, he was intrigued. "There's a lot of science to making a pizza," he says. He wasn't sure I could tackle the Super Slice.
After the slice completely slipped off of my tray and I needed to start from square one, I think I got the hang of it. Watch the video to see how I did.
Making Pizza, NY Biggest Super Slice - Lucie For Hire
written by Lucie Fink
