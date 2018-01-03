If you follow me on Instagram, you're likely familiar with my deep and endless love for the doughy, saucy, and cheesy Italian pie that is pizza. So when I discovered that a local Yonkers joint was selling the "Super Slice," a two-foot-long slice of pizza equalling 4-5 regular slices of pizza, I knew I wanted in.
My YouTube series Lucie for Hire has given me a behind-the-scenes look at many of my favourite organisations; from creating my own ice cream flavor at Ben & Jerry's, to developing a new chocolate bar at Lindt, and even dancing with the world famous Radio City Rockettes, I've been put through the ringer and learned a ton along the way.
When I called up Angelo DeLuca, the owner of Pizza Barn, and asked for a shot at being hired, he was intrigued. "There's a lot of science to making a pizza," he says. He wasn't sure I could tackle the Super Slice.
After the slice completely slipped off of my tray and I needed to start from square one, I think I got the hang of it. Watch the video to see how I did.
