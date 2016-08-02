Ben & Jerry's is home to some of our favorite ice cream flavors of all time. Half Baked, Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough — the list goes on and on. But for every frozen win, there are a slew of pints that just couldn't find their fan base. Or sometimes there simply isn't enough of a particular ingredient to meet demand.
Ben & Jerry's flavors that are sadly no longer on store shelves end up in the flavor graveyard. And, yes, the flavor graveyard really exists. It sits just outside the factory in Burlington, Vermont. Fans can come pay their respects to flavors past, and every time there's a new addition, a ceremony takes place complete with a tombstone and a pint burial.
We rounded up some old-school Ben & Jerry's ice creams that are no longer available. We wish we could try them all, but for now the current list of flavors will have to do. Unless, of course, Ben & Jerry's decides to bring one of them back. Click through to see which pint (or pints) you'd want to make a death-defying comeback.
