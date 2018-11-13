There's no question that a cheese plate is a crowd-pleaser at any Friendsgiving (sorry, dairy-free friends!). But this year, together with American Express (which recently launched its Cash Magnet® Card), we're upping the ante with a cheesy dip that's 10x more comforting and just as perfect for sharing. The best part? There's no bowl or platter required, just toasted bread — which means less mess to worry about after all the fun's over. Once you've checked out how it comes together in the video above, make it yourself using the full recipe below.
Ingredients
1 sourdough or French boule round
1 block Brie cheese
Brown sugar
Olive oil
3 sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped
1 package crackers (optional)
Instructions
1. Preheat your oven to 450°F.
2. Using a sharp, serrated knife, cut a "lid" out of the top of the bread round.
3. Pull out the bread from the center of the round, tearing it into small chunks.
4. Remove the rind from the cheese block, and then place the cheese into the hollowed-out circle in the bread round.
5. Top the cheese block with brown sugar.
6. Place the bread bowl with cheese on a baking tray, and scatter the extra bread pieces around it.
7. Drizzle everything with olive oil and sprinkle with rosemary. Bake for 15 minutes.
8. Serve immediately with the crusty bread chunks and crackers.