How To Make Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches

Oreo Ice Cream SandwichesThere's no wrong way to eat an Oreo, but an Oreo ice cream sandwich feels very, very right. Yield: Makes 18
Ingredients
- 1 pint ice cream, any flavor, softened but not melted (we used chocolate-peanut butter swirl)
- 1 (14.3-oz) package Oreos
- 1/3 cup sprinkles, optional
Recipe Instructions
- Spoon a small scoop of ice cream (about 1 tablespoon) onto the top of an Oreo, then carefully squish another Oreo on top.
- Roll the exposed ice cream on the sides in a shallow dish of sprinkles if desired.
- Refreeze until ready to serve.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
