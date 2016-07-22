How To Make Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches

Jackie Alpers
There's no wrong way to eat an Oreo, but an Oreo ice cream sandwich feels very, very right. Yield: Makes 18
Ingredients
  • 1 pint ice cream, any flavor, softened but not melted (we used chocolate-peanut butter swirl)
  • 1 (14.3-oz) package Oreos
  • 1/3 cup sprinkles, optional
Recipe Instructions
  1. Spoon a small scoop of ice cream (about 1 tablespoon) onto the top of an Oreo, then carefully squish another Oreo on top.
  2. Roll the exposed ice cream on the sides in a shallow dish of sprinkles if desired.
  3. Refreeze until ready to serve.
