How To Make Cucumber Gimlet Shots

Cucumber Gimlet Shots July 19, 2016Gin and cucumber is a match made in heaven. These shots are refreshing, light, and best consumed poolside.
Ingredients
- 1 large, peeled cucumber
- 1 1/2 oz cucumber-forward gin, such as Hendrick’s
- 1/4 oz of lime
- Mint leaves
- Soda water to top
Recipe Instructions
- To make the shot glasses, cut two inch pieces from each end of the cucumber.
- Next, slice off just enough of the rounded ends so the “glass” is stable when upright, taking care not to cut into the seeded portion. Scoop out the seeds from the other end using a small spoon.
- To make the shot, tear up a couple of mint leaves and sprinkle them in the cucumbers. Combine gin and lime juice in a shaker with ice and strain. Top with soda water and garnish with more mint.
