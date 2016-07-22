How To Make Parmesan Pepperoni Pizza Crisps

Parmesan Pepperoni Pizza CrispsBecause the crispy burnt cheesy parts of the slice are the best bites, anyway. Yield: Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 package pepperoni slices
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a half baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
- Drop 1 to 2 tablespoons of shredded Parmesan onto the baking sheets in tiny mounds and top with a slice of pepperoni.
- Bake 5 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool slightly and loosen with a spatula.
