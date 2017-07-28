Funnel Cake Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Making Our Childhood Dreams Come True

At this point we've pretty much seen it all when it comes to clever food mash-ups. The cronut started the initial hybrid dessert trend, which quickly turned into an all out free-for-all as restaurants across the world began competing over the kookiest, most Insta-worthy offerings. Amazingly enough, that was over four years ago; time flies when there's always a new over-the-top treat to try. But, every once in a while we come across a menu item so brilliant and enticingly delicious that we have that cronut-like lightbulb moment all over again. (We also wonder why we didn't think of it first.) Recently that feeling resurfaced after we learned about the funnel cake ice cream sandwiches from American Cut.
We usually only associate funnel cake with state fairs and amusement parks. So, when we saw that a steakhouse was offering funnel cake ice cream sandwiches for dessert, we were initially a bit confused by the offering. But, if an ice cream sundae or a freshly baked brownie can follow a fancy steak dinner, why not funnel cake?
Kristen Moorer, the Executive Pastry Chef at American Cut, came up with the dessert innovation, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. The glorious treat starts with two homemade mini funnel cakes. Ice cream is sandwiched in-between and then the whole thing is rolled in fun toppings. The restaurant is also mixing things up with homemade ice cream flavors like sweet cream, popcorn, and coffee brownie chunk. So far the sandwich flavors have included: Funfetti, Cracker Jack, and Brownie Chip. American Cut plans to shift the funnel cake sandwich offerings throughout the summer at its Tribeca location.
While American Cut is first and foremost a steakhouse, it's definitely worth going for these ice cream sandwiches alone. Now you'll just have to figure out which flavor to order first!
