I Spent $68 On Groceries This Week — Here's What I Bought

The total cost of my produce haul for the week came to $68.97. Using "The Highlighter Test" (an activity I learned about in Refinery29's new book, Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's ), I was able to follow up my fridge tour with a quick financial evaluation. I wrote down everything I purchased that week and then went through and highlighted the line-items that didn't make me happy; this exercise can open your eyes to where you may be able to cut back on spending.