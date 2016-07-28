5 Days Of Cultural Dining

Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.
Food fuels the soul, and is inherently connected to our culture and our roots. As a New Yorker, I've been inspired recently by the diverse culinary offerings that are available around every single corner.
This week, I chose a different culture each day and dove headfirst into its flavors, dining etiquette, and culinary customs. From eating Indian food the traditional way (using my right hand) to making Vietnamese pho from scratch, I had the opportunity to taste a wide variety of flavors and textures in my very own city.
Too often, we take for granted the fact that food can shed light on a region’s history. Each culture’s unique dishes tell a story about the people who make them, their land, their struggles, their art, and their beliefs.
It’s easy to fall into the pattern of eating the same thing every day — sites like Seamless and Postmates certainly facilitate this behavior for me. So for the past five days, I broke free from this pattern. I explored new foods, enjoyed old foods with a newfound appreciation and flair, and loved every minute of it. Watch the video to follow along on my delicious adventure.