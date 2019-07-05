I Tried 5 Days Of Life-Extending Habits

Dan Buettner's book, The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer From the People Who've Lived the Longest, was my true inspiration for this latest episode of Try Living with Lucie. I read it (pencil and highlighter in hand), and immediately knew I had to share this information with a wider audience. In the book, Buettner breaks down the various lifestyle factors that lead these people to live the longest, healthiest lives. From their diets, to their overall mindset about food and community, to their daily habits and activities, there is so much that we can distill from these various regions to give us a blueprint (no pun intended) by which we can live our own lives.