Have you heard of the Blue Zones? If not, allow me to introduce you to a topic that will change the way you look at life. The "Blue Zones" are what some longevity researchers call the regions of the world that boast the largest population of centenarians, or people who live to be over 100 years old. So, why are they called Blue Zones? Years ago, some scientists began circling the areas on a map where the world's healthiest people lived, and since they were using a blue pen, they eventually began referring to these regions as the "Blue Zones" — and thus the phrase was coined.
So where are the Blue Zones? There are many around the world (and new Blue Zones are popping up every single year), but the five most recognisable Blue Zones are Icaria, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Okinawa, Japan; The Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California.
Dan Buettner's book, The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer From the People Who've Lived the Longest, was my true inspiration for this latest episode of Try Living with Lucie. I read it (pencil and highlighter in hand), and immediately knew I had to share this information with a wider audience. In the book, Buettner breaks down the various lifestyle factors that lead these people to live the longest, healthiest lives. From their diets, to their overall mindset about food and community, to their daily habits and activities, there is so much that we can distill from these various regions to give us a blueprint (no pun intended) by which we can live our own lives.
Check out my latest video for some actionable tips on how you can start turning your home, life and lifestyle into that of a Blue Zone.
