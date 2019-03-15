Check Your Freezer — Butterball Is Recalling Ground Turkey Products Due To Salmonella

Four people living in the same house in Wisconsin and another in Minnesota were all found to have salmonella after products in their refrigerators tested positive for the bacteria.
In response, Butterball issued a recall for almost 80,000 pounds of raw turkey products with a use or sell-by date of July 26, 2018. Since these products were packaged nine months ago, they shouldn’t still be stocked in any respectable grocery store. Chances are, if you have any of the recalled items in your kitchen they’re living in your freezer.
According to the USDA, s salmonella infection can cause salmonellosis with symptoms like diarrhea, cramps, and fevers within 12 to 72 hours of exposure. While the illness usually goes away on its own after a week, it can sometimes lead to severe dehydration and hospitalization.
Here is a breakdown of exactly what products you should throw in the trash, ASAP. Most are Butterball brand raw ground turkey products, but also check the use and sell-by dates of products labeled Kroger Fresh Ground Turkey or Food Lion Fat Ground Turkey.
If you find that your frozen ground turkey is among the near-80,000 pounds of recalled poultry product, get rid of it immediately — throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
