Poor ground turkey. Its reputation as a substitute for ground beef means it's doomed to forever remind people that they're not actually eating a "real" burger. But we say it's time to stop thinking of it as merely a stand-in for another meat. If you just use it in a recipe that calls for beef, it probably will seem bland and dry. But, in the right recipe, ground turkey is a great blank canvas for a range of flavors and cuisines. To badly paraphrase Dirty Dancing, nobody puts ground turkey in the corner.
Ahead, 10 recipes that prove that ground turkey's versatility may be it's greatest asset.