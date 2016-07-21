How To Make Nutella Cake

Nutella CakeTwo-ingredient cake might just be the best thing that ever happened to us. Yield: Serves 6-8
Ingredients
- 1 (34-ounce) jar of Nutella
- 4 large eggs
Recipe Instructions
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Grease 4 mini springform pans or one 8-inch cake pan.
- Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl and beat on high speed until the eggs are a lighter yellow color and have tripled in volume; about 10 minutes.
- Transfer the Nutella to a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 60 seconds, stirring once halfway through. Reduce the speed of the mixer to low and add the warm Nutella one spoonful at a time.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan(s) and bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool before serving.
