How To Make A PB&J Milkshake

PB&J Milkshake File under: how to eat peanut butter and jelly for every meal. Yield: Makes 1
Ingredients
- 2 scoops vanilla ice cream (about 1 cup)
- 1/3 cup whole milk
- 2 tbsp smooth/creamy peanut butter
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup whipped cream, homemade or canned
- 1/2 sheet graham crackers, crumbled
Recipe Instructions
- In a blender, combine vanilla, milk, peanut butter, jelly, and salt. Blend until smooth.
- Pour into a tall glass and top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with crushed graham crackers and serve immediately with a straw.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
