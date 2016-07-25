How To Make A PB&J Milkshake

Heather Meldrom
PB&J Milkshake File under: how to eat peanut butter and jelly for every meal. Yield: Makes 1
Ingredients
  • 2 scoops vanilla ice cream (about 1 cup)
  • 1/3 cup whole milk
  • 2 tbsp smooth/creamy peanut butter
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 cup whipped cream, homemade or canned
  • 1/2 sheet graham crackers, crumbled
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a blender, combine vanilla, milk, peanut butter, jelly, and salt. Blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into a tall glass and top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with crushed graham crackers and serve immediately with a straw.
“PB&J
