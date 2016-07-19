How To Make Easy Shakshuka

Erin's Easy Shakshuka July 19, 2016It's warm, filling, fulfills that pasta craving, and requires basically no ingredients!
Ingredients
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2-4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- Fresh herbs (optional) or dried oregano and dried rosemary, to taste
- Salt
- Pepper
- 4 eggs
- Olive oil
Recipe Instructions
- Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil in a cast iron skillet. Dump in a can of tomatoes and herbs, and salt and pepper, to taste.
- Crack eggs on top and put cast iron skillet in the oven for 15-20 minutes until eggs are cooked to your liking. Serve with bread or just eat as is!
