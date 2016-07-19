Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make Easy Shakshuka

Erin Cunningham
Erin's Easy Shakshuka July 19, 2016
It's warm, filling, fulfills that pasta craving, and requires basically no ingredients!
Ingredients
  • 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 2-4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 can diced tomatoes
  • Fresh herbs (optional) or dried oregano and dried rosemary, to taste
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 eggs
  • Olive oil
Recipe Instructions
  1. Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil in a cast iron skillet. Dump in a can of tomatoes and herbs, and salt and pepper, to taste.
  2. Crack eggs on top and put cast iron skillet in the oven for 15-20 minutes until eggs are cooked to your liking. Serve with bread or just eat as is!
“Shakshuka”
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
