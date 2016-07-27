How To Make S'mores Cheesecake

S'mores Cheesecake The perfect s'mores recipe for when you just can't make it to a campfire.
Ingredients
- 1 cup crushed graham-cracker crumbs
- 3 tbsp butter, melted
- (12 oz.) good-quality chopped chocolate or chocolate chips
- 2 packages (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 package jumbo marshmallows
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips or chocolate shavings
- 1 tbsp crushed graham crackers
Recipe Instructions
- Combine the crushed graham crackers and melted butter in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Press onto the bottom of a greased 9-inch springform pan; set aside.
- Melt chocolate in the microwave for 60-90 seconds, stirring at 20-second intervals until smooth. Set aside.
Beat the cream cheese, sugar, and flour until smooth in a large bowl. Add eggs and beat on low until combined. Stir in vanilla, cinnamon, and melted chocolate. Pour filling over crust.
- Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until center is almost set.
- Remove from oven and arrange the marshmallows over the top; then, return the marshmallow-covered cheesecake to the oven and cook 5-10 minutes more, until the marshmallows are puffy and starting to brown. Let cool for at least an hour before removing from the springform pan.
- Garnish slices with crushed graham cracker crumbs and strategically arranged chocolate chips or chocolate shavings.
